Arts Calendar: March 24 – April 27, 2017

MUSIC NOTES

Music & Mythology

Sunday, March 26

The OM Center for Spiritual Living presents Music & Mythology: Stories of Transformation with Anton Mizerak and Laura Berryhill. Speakers and musicians will present an inspirational talk followed by a transformational concert.

The service starts at 10 a.m. and the concert begins at noon at 7951 University Ave. in La Mesa. Visit omspiritualcenter.org.

Live music at San Pasqual Winery

Saturdays, March 25, April 1, 8, 15, 22

San Pasqual Winery presents live musical acts: Jim Earp on March 25; The Waits on April 1; Jim Earp on April 8; You and I on April 15; and Jim Earp & Bill Benzil on April 22.

Seating is first come, first served. No cover charge. Refreshments are available for purchase. 7–10 p.m. at La Mesa Village, 8364 La Mesa Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2kIRWXx.

Spring Concert Series at Cuyamaca College

Thursdays, April 6 and 13

Live musical performances will be held at Cuyamaca College Performing Arts Theatre, 900 Rancho San Diego Parkway in Rancho San Diego. Admission to all concerts is $8, or $5 for students and seniors. Upcoming performances are:

Thursday, April 6, 7:30 p.m. — The Martin Martirena Quintet, performing a lively rendition of contemporary jazz fusion.

Thursday, April 13, 7:30 p.m. — Mariachi Real de San Diego, a leading mariachi band.

Spring Harp Fest

Saturday, April 15

The Spring Harp Fest celebrates the American art form of blues harmonica. The festival is held each year during Easter weekend, and some of Southern California’s finest harmonica players perform.

This is a family-friendly, outdoor event that will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Harry Griffen Park, 9550 Milden St. behind Grossmont High School. Suggested donation is $10. Visit springharpfest.org.

STAGE CUES

‘My Brooklyn Hamlet’

Sunday, March 26 and Sunday, April 2

Brenda Adelman’s one-woman show about family, murder, love, betrayal and forgiveness. Tickets $15 online or through the box office. 7 p.m. at Lamplighters Community Theatre, 5915 Severin Drive. Visit bit.ly/2m5sdJd.

‘Abundance’

Through Sunday, April 2

Backyard Renaissance Theatre Company presents Beth Henley’s “Abundance” at 6663 El Cajon Blvd., #N, home of Moxie Theatre. This dark comedy follows the lives of two mail-order brides in the 1860s who travel West to Wyoming Territory to marry men they’ve never met before.

Runs Thursdays–Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m.; Sundays at 2 p.m. Visit backyardrenaissance.com.

‘A Piece of My Heart’

Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25

Grossmont College Theater Arts Department presents “A Piece of My Heart,” the Shirley Lauro classic about a group of unsung American women who served in Vietnam.

This prize-winning play runs at the college’s Stagehouse Theatre. Performance times are March 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m., and March 18 and 25 at 2 p.m. Visit bit.ly/2jkPToP.

Special production of ‘The Vagina Monologues’

April 14 and 15

A special deaf and hearing production of “The Vagina Monologues” by Eve Ensler is a joint presentation of Grossmont College’s Theatre Arts and American Sign Language departments, with proceeds from this special fundraising event supporting Grossmont College’s American Sign Language program and the Theatre Department’s Summer Conservatory.

No one under the age of 18 will be admitted. Performances will be held in Room 220 on April 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m. Visit bit.ly/2jkPToP.

ON FILM

‘Critical Care’

Sunday, April 9

“Critical Care,” a 1997 film directed by Sidney Lumet, is a satire about American medicine and keeping patients alive, including the role of insurance. This screening is presented by the San Diego Hemlock Society and will show at 1:30 p.m. in the Mission Valley Library, 2123 Fenton Parkway.

This surprisingly humorous film depicts a doctor who finds himself involved in a fight with two half sisters over the care of their ailing father. Stars Helen Mirren, Anne Bancroft and Albert Brooks. Free and open to the public. For more information, visit hemlocksocietysandiego.org or call 619-233-4418.

GALLERY VIEWS

‘Women in Creative Photography’

Through Friday, March 31

The Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation (MTRP) presents “Women in Creative Photography,” an exhibition featuring eight award-winning photographers: Abbey Chamberlain, Luci Dumas, Patricia Grabski, Mary Beth Klauer, Laura Makenna, Eileen Mandell, Priscilla Monger and Nicole Toesca.

The photographers exhibiting this month are all members of Women in Creative Photography. The display is in the Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center Art Gallery, 1 Father Junipero Serra Trail. Visit bit.ly/2lUy58A.

‘San Diego Borrego’

Saturday, April 1-Friday, April 28

The Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation (MTRP) presents an exhibition featuring award-winning photographer Luciano Demasi. This exhibit will be on display April 1-28 in the Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center Art Gallery, 1 Father Junipero Serra Trail.

The public is invited to a reception in honor of the artist on Saturday, April 8, 1 to 4 p.m.

Art + Music Reception

Saturday, April 8

Visit Nainsook Framing + Art from 6 to 9 p.m. to view a new showing of local artists’ work, ranging from watercolor to bronzes. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit nainsookframing.com or call 619-303-8060.

Calling all nature photographers!

Through Wednesday, May 31

Adults and children are invited to enter the Mission Trails Regional Park’s 25th Annual Amateur Photo Contest. Visit the park and take that special picture to enter into the contest.

Entries accepted through May 31. The reception and award presentations will be at the Visitor Center on June 25. The photos will be displayed June 17 until July 14. Visit mtrp.org/news.