Arts Calendar: July 28–Aug. 24, 2017

MUSIC NOTES

2-Man Show: American Standards Music and Vocals

Friday, July 28

Tommy Gannon and Bernie Kaye will perform a concert of show tunes and old-standards. 12:30 p.m. at The College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive. Visit bit.ly/2pPTBZx.

Live music at San Pasqual Winery

Saturdays, Aug. 5, 12, 19, 26

San Pasqual Winery presents music acts: Andrew Parker Davis on Aug. 5; Geary Thompson on Aug. 12; Jim Earp & Bill Benzil on Aug. 19; and Gealy & Robinson on Aug. 26. Seating is first come, first served. No cover. 7–10 p.m. at La Mesa Village, 8364 La Mesa Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2kIRWXx.

Summer of Sycuan Concerts

Sycuan Casino hosts a concert series this summer. Must be 21-and-over to attend. Buy tickets online or at the Live & Up Close box office. 5469 Casino Way, El Cajon. Visit sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

Upcoming concerts:

Friday, July 28: Psychedelic Furs, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 3 and Friday, Aug. 4: KC and The Sunshine Band, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12: Sparx and Lorenzo Antonio, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 17 and Friday, Aug. 18: Freddie Jackson, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19: Chippendales, 8 p.m.

Free Concert Series

The Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation presents at least two free concerts each month. All concerts begin at 3 p.m. and are performed at the Visitor Center, 1 Father Junipero Serra Trail. Donations for the musicians are appreciated.

Upcoming concerts:

Sunday, July 30: Pomerado Brass Quintet

Sunday Aug. 6: San Diego Clarinet Quintet

Sunday, Aug. 13: San Diego Native American Flute Circle

Sunday, Aug. 20: M3 Jazz Trio

GALLERY VIEWS

‘Art Telling — It’s All In A Word’

Through Friday, Aug. 11

Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation will display the work of six award-winning artists: Jeanne Abriel, Linda Lepeirs, Beth McClellan, Lois Madeline Nicholls, Denise Strahm and Kathi Vargi. These artists individually interpret six words — Airy, Balance, Lush, Nature’s Edge, Passage and Tethered — and use them to inspire their creative pieces. Free admission. The exhibit is open 9 a.m.–5 p.m. at MTRP Visitor and Interpretive Center, 1 Father Junipero Serra Trail. Contact Vicky DeLong at 619-286-1361.

Nainsook Framing & Art Classes

Wednesday, Aug. 9; Monday, Aug. 14; Wednesday, Aug. 16; Monday, Aug. 21

Nainsook Framing & Art offers events including Alcohol Ink on Tile and Watercolor Greeting Cards. Art styles and times vary. $35 cost per person. Events held at Nainsook Framing & Art, 8310 La Mesa Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2lsypYK.

‘Nature of the Brush — Modern Japanese Brush Paintings’

Saturday, Aug. 12-Friday, Sept. 8

Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation will display the work of two award-winning artists: Julia Roth and Gaye Lingley. Free admission. A reception will be held on Sunday, Aug. 13, 1-4 p.m. The exhibit is open 9 a.m.–5 p.m. at MTRP Visitor and Interpretive Center, 1 Father Junipero Serra Trail. Contact Vicky DeLong at 619-286-1361.

Herrick Library’s Summer 2017 Art Exhibit

Through Sept. 30

The Dr. William C. Herrick Community Health Care Library hosts their second photography exhibit. The collection features art features 45 paintings by La Mesa resident Michael Dayon. 9001 Wakarusa St., La Mesa. Visit herricklibrary.org.

STAGE CUES

‘Women In Jeopardy’ at Lamplighters Theatre

Friday, July 28-Sunday, July 30

Lamplighters Community Theatre presents a comedy about two divorcees’ suspicion over their friend’s new boyfriend turns them into Nancy Drews. Tickets $17-20 online, through the box office or by phone at 619-303-5092. Group rates available. 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. and Sundays. 5915 Severin Drive. Visit bit.ly/2sxarPE.

Grossmont College’s ‘Treasure Island’

Friday, July 28-Sunday, July 30

Grossmont College’s fourth annual Summer Theatre Arts Conservatory presents a musical adaptation of “Treasure Island.” Tickets $10-15 at bit.ly/2tnEUD6 or 619-644-7234. Performance dates and times vary. Grossmont College’s Stagehouse Theatre in Building 21, 8800 Grossmont College Drive. Visit grossmont.edu/theatrearts.

ON FILM

‘Rules Don’t Apply’ Screening

Monday, July 31

College Avenue Center hosts a film screening of the romantic drama “Rules Don’t Apply.” 1 p.m. at The College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive. Visit bit.ly/2pPTBZx.