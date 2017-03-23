Arts Calendar: Feb. 24 – March 23, 2017

MUSIC NOTES

Live music at San Pasqual Winery

Saturdays, Feb. 25-March 18

San Pasqual Winery presents music acts Ruben Delgado, The Waits, William Young and Jim Earp. Seating first come, first served. No cover charge and refreshments available for purchase. 7–10 p.m. at La Mesa Village, 8364 La Mesa Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2kIRWXx.

Mission Trails Regional Park Concerts

Sunday, March 5; Saturday March 18; Sunday, March 19

MTRP free concerts include Gregory Page, Maple Mountain High School Orchestra from Spanish Fork Utah and Martin Shaw. Donations for musicians appreciated. Seating first come, first served. 3 p.m. at Mission Trails Regional Park’s Visitor Center Theater, 1 Father Junipero Serra Trail. Visit bit.ly/2kITDoa.

STAGE CUES

Theatre for Young Audiences: The Matsuyama Mirror

Friday, Feb. 24-Sunday, Feb. 26

This Japanese folktale fantasy is a full-length drama for all ages. Rated PG for coming-of-age themes. Tickets $17 general; $15 students, seniors and active military. 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. on Sunday at SDSU’s Experimental Theatre, 5500 Campanile Drive. Visit bit.ly/2m5v9p7 or contact Lizbeth Persons Price at lprice@mail.sdsu.edu.

Senior Follies San Diego auditions

Friday, March 3-Sunday, March 5

San Diego Follies of CCT/CYT El Cajon is hosting auditions for vocals and dance for their June performance. The senior variety show will be held June 22-25 at the Helix Performing Arts Center.

Vocal auditions: 6–8:30 p.m. (March 3) and 10 a.m.–noon (March 4) at the Fletcher Hills Presbyterian Church, 455 Church Way. Dance auditions: 3-5 p.m. and 5-6 p.m. at Liberty Station, 2650 Truxtum Road. Contact CYT at cct@cytsandiego.org.

‘A Piece of My Heart’

Thursday, March 16-Thursday, March 23

Jeannette Thomas directs Shirley Lauro’s prize-winning play, which conveys the real stories of six women who experienced the Vietnam war. Tickets $15 general, $12 senior, military, faculty and staff; $10 GCCCD student. 7:30 p.m. on March 16–23 and 2 p.m. on March 18 at Stagehouse Theatre at Grossmont College, 8800 Grossmont College Drive. Visit bit.ly/2m5mumO.

SDSU’s University Dance Company performance

Friday, March 17-Sunday, March 19

SDSU’s University Dance Company performs faculty works directed by Joseph Alter, Jess Humphrey and guest artists. Tickets $20 general; $15 seniors and active military; $19 students. 7:30 pm. on March 17–18 and 2 p.m. on March 19 at SDSU’s Dance Studio Theatre, 5500 Campanile Drive. Visit bit.ly/2lssFyb or contact Lizbeth Persons Price at lprice@mail.sdsu.edu.

‘My Brooklyn Hamlet’

Sunday, March 19

Brenda Adelman’s one-woman show about family, murder, love, betrayal and forgiveness. Tickets $15 online or through the box office. 7 p.m. at Lamplighters Community Theatre, 5915 Severin Drive. Visit bit.ly/2m5sdJd.

ON FILM

‘An Act of Love’

Friday, Feb. 24

Foothills Methodist Church will screen the award-winning documentary about Reverend Frank Schaefer’s personal experience. The minister will speak about his son’s same-sex marriage after the film. 7 p.m. at Foothills United Methodist Church, 4031 Avocado Blvd. Contact Linda Miller at 619-665-3629.

GALLERY VIEWS

Nainsook Framing & Art Classes

Monday, Feb. 27; Wednesday, March 1; Wednesday, March 8

Nainsook Framing & Art will offer a variety of events including Creative YOU! Wine + Art classes. Art styles vary from watercolor, acrylic and alcohol ink. $35 cost per person. 6–9 p.m. on Feb. 27; 6:30-9 p.m. on March 1 and 8. All events held at Nainsook Framing & Art, 8310 La Mesa Blvd. Email nainsookframing@gmail.com or call 619-303-8060.

‘Lucid Dreaming’

Friday, Feb. 24-Tuesday, Feb. 28

Grossmont College’s Hyde Art Gallery presents “Lucid Dreaming,” featuring the works of Alexia Markarian, Barbara Sexton and a selection of early-20th-century art. 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday-Thursday in Building 25 of Grossmont College’s Hyde Art Gallery, 8800 Grossmont College Drive. Visit bit.ly/2lstnLE.

Foothills Art Gallery’s ‘Expanded Media’

Tuesday, March 7-Thursday, March 23

The Foothills Art Board features an art show that expands the range of acceptable media to give artists the opportunity to be creative and experiment. Dixie Sampier is March’s featured artist. 11 a.m.–4 p.m. on Tuesdays-Saturdays at Foothills Art Gallery’s Historic Porter Hall, 4910 Memorial Drive. Contact the gallery at 619-464-7167.