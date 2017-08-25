Arts Calendar: Aug. 25–Sept. 21, 2017

MUSIC NOTES



Live music at San Pasqual Winery

Saturdays; Aug. 26, Sept. 2, Sept. 9 and Sept. 16

San Pasqual Winery presents music acts: Gealy & Robinson on Aug. 26; Geary Thompson on Sept. 2; The Waits on Sept. 9; Jim Earp & Bill Benzil on Sept. 16. Seating is first come, first served. No cover. 7–10 p.m. at La Mesa Village, 8364 La Mesa Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2kIRWXx.

Summer of Sycuan Concerts

Sycuan Casino hosts a concert series this summer. Must be 21-and-over to attend. Buy tickets online or at the Live & Up Close box office. 5469 Casino Way, El Cajon. Visit sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

Upcoming concerts:

Sunday, Sept. 3: Chubby Checker, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 7: Lita Ford, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 20: Night Ranger, 8 p.m.

Free Concert Series

The Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation presents at least two free concerts each month. All concerts begin at 3 p.m. and are performed at the Visitor Center, 1 Father Junipero Serra Trail. Donations for the musicians are appreciated. Visit bit.ly/2wsl4rt.

Upcoming concerts:

Sunday, Sept. 3: West Coast Quintet

Sunday, Sept. 10: San Diego Native American Flute Circle

Sunday, Sept. 17: TBD

California Note Catchers’ guest night

Monday, Sept. 25

California Note Catchers, a group of female a cappella singers specializing in the barbershop harmony style, will host a guest night. Female singers of all ages and musical backgrounds are encouraged to attend. 7 p.m. at the La Mesa United Methodist Church Social Hall, 4690 Palm Ave. Visit californianotecatchers.com.

GALLERY VIEWS

The San Diego Watercolor Society’s art gallery

Friday, Aug. 25 and Saturday, Aug. 26

La Mesa artist Nell Barlett has her painting “Tipping Point” featured at The San Diego Watercolor Society’s art gallery. The gallery is open Wednesday–Sunday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. at the Arts District Liberty Station, 2825 Dewey Road, Building 202. Visit sdws.org.

Nainsook Framing & Art classes

Saturday, Aug. 26; Monday, Aug. 28; Thursday, Aug. 31; Wednesday Sept. 6; Thursday, Sept. 7

Nainsook Framing & Art offers events including “Intermediate Watercolor” and “Find the Rabbits” with Lisa Bebi. Art styles and times vary. $35 cost per person. Events held at Nainsook Framing & Art, 8310 La Mesa Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2lsypYK.

Nainsook Framing & Art Gallery reception

Saturday, Sept. 2

Nainsook Framing + Art will be hosting the latest works of several local artists. Stop by and bring a friend. Wine and cheese will be served. Free. 6­–8 p.m. at Nainsook Framing & Art, 8310 La Mesa Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2wvYmz5.

‘Nature of the Brush ­– Modern Japanese Brush Paintings’

Through Friday, Sept. 8

Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation will display the work of two award-winning artists: Julia Roth and Gaye Lingley. Free admission. The exhibit is open 9 a.m.–5 p.m. at MTRP Visitor and Interpretive Center, 1 Father Junipero Serra Trail. Contact Vicky DeLong at 619-286-1361.

La Mesa Craft Corner

Sunday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 24

Calling all artists and art lovers! La Mesa Craft Corner is back. Show, sell or buy handmade items every second and fourth Sunday at La Mesa Craft Corner. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. at La Mesa Boulevard and Allison Avenue. Visit bit.ly/2q8NrZd.

Herrick Library’s Summer 2017 Art Exhibit

Through Saturday, Sept. 30

The Dr. William C. Herrick Community Health Care Library hosts their second photography exhibit. The collection features art features 45 paintings by La Mesa resident Michael Dayon. 9001 Wakarusa St., La Mesa. Visit herricklibrary.org.

STAGE CUES

‘Daddy’s Dyin’ Who’s Got the Will?’ at Lamplighters Theatre

Friday, Aug. 25–Sunday, Sept. 17

Lamplighters Community Theatre presents a dark comedy by Del Shores about a greedy family looking to strike it rich. Tickets $17-20 online, through the box office or by phone at 619-303-5092. Group rates available. 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. on Sundays. 5915 Severin Drive. Visit bit.ly/2sxarPE.