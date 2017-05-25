Arts Calendar: April 28 – May 25, 2017

MUSIC NOTES

Live music at San Pasqual Winery

Saturdays, April 29 and May 6, 13, 20

San Pasqual Winery presents music acts: The Waits on April 29; Joel Tuttle on May 6; Andrew Parker Davis on May 13; and Jim Earp & Bill Benzil on May 20. Seating is first come, first served. No cover. 7–10 p.m. at La Mesa Village, 8364 La Mesa Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2kIRWXx.

Cuyamaca College’s 9th annual Coyote Music Festival

Saturday, May 6

Enjoy a family-friendly festival featuring local bands, ranging from folk to alternative rock. Free parking. Lawn chairs allowed. Noon–4 p.m. on the Grand Lawn at Cuyamaca College, 900 Rancho San Diego Parkway. Visit coyotemusicfest.com.

Free Concert Series

Sunday, April 30 and Sunday, May 7

The Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation presents free monthly concerts. Upcoming shows: Sunday, April 30: Yale Strom, Klezmer music; and May 7: Danny Green, jazz keyboard. Donations appreciated. 3 p.m. at the Visitor Center, 1 Father Junipero Serra Trail.

STAGE CUES

‘The Full Monty’ at SDSU

Friday, April 28–Sunday April 30

SDSU School of Theatre, Television and Film presents musical comedy “The Full Monty.” Rated R for nudity. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in SDSU’s Don Powell Theatre. Tickets $15–17. Visit bit.ly/2peGUv2.

‘Taming of the Shrew’

Tuesday May 11-Thursday, May 20

Grossmont College Theater Arts Department presents “Taming of the Shrew,” William Shakespeare’s comedy about love and marriage. Performed at Stagehouse Theatre on May 11-13 and May 18-20 at 7:30 p.m. Visit bit.ly/2m5mumO.

GALLERY VIEWS

Foothills Art Association Show and Presentation

Friday, April 28-Thursday, May 4 (Closed Sunday, April 30 and Monday April 30)

Foothills Art Association presents the Annual Member’s Juried Show through May 4. Entry fee required. May Demonstration Artist Marsha Austin-Rogers will also give a presentation on May 4 at 6:30 p.m. Gallery hours 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at Porter Hall, 4910 Memorial Drive. Visit bit.ly/2pwnAti.

East County Art Association Art Demonstrations

Monday, May 8

East County Art Association host free art demonstrations by celebrated artists. Offered the second Monday of the month at Rancho San Diego Library, 11555 Via Rancho San Diego. Visit bit.ly/2pwFwEj.

Nainsook Framing & Art Classes

Sunday, May 7; Wednesday, May 10; Monday, May 15 and Wednesday May 24

Nainsook Framing & Art offers events including Abstracts + Surrealism and Hi Flo Yupo. Art styles and times vary. $35 cost per person. Events held at Nainsook Framing & Art, 8310 La Mesa Blvd. Email nainsookframing@gmail.com or call 619-303-8060.

‘Natural Instinct’ Art Exhibit

Saturday, April 29–Saturday, May 20

Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation will display artist Chris Witnik’s exhibit ‘Natural Instinct.’ Free admission. Exhibit open 9 a.m.–5 p.m. at MTRP Visitor and Interpretive Center, 1 Father Junipero Serra Trail. Contact Vicky DeLong at 619-286-1361.

Calling all nature photographers!

Through Wednesday, May 31

Mission Trails Regional Park’s 25th Annual Amateur Photo Contest runs through May 31. Visit the park and take a photo to enter. The reception and award presentations will be at the Visitor Center on June 25 with photos displayed June 17 until July 14. Visit mtrp.org/news.