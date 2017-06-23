Anderson recognizes Oasis at grand opening

By Lauren Smith

San Diego Oasis, a local branch of the nonprofit organization Oasis, which promotes successful aging in adults over 50, had its ribbon-cutting ceremony in La Mesa on Wednesday, June 7.

The organization is excited about its move to the Grossmont Shopping Center in hopes of being able to reach more senior community members.

The event attracted over 500 people from local San Diego communities interested in learning more about what Oasis has to offer. Event attendees were eager to hear about the weekly dance, art, and technology classes being offered.

Oasis was founded in 1982 by Lifetime Director and Founder Marylen Mann and since then has expanded across the United States to cities like San Diego, providing older-aged adults with health and learning programs as well as volunteer opportunities.

State Senator Joel Anderson provided a Senate certificate of recognition to honor the organization for bringing senior community members together.

“I am inspired by the way that San Diego Oasis is promoting lifelong learning,” Anderson said. “This organization full of dedicated team members is going to be enriching our community with amazing resources and activities for our residents in their golden years.”

During her speech, Mann recognized the noteworthy research on successful aging that has been conducted by the MacArthur Foundation. Mann points out that according to the foundation’s study released in 2010, components proven to help with successful aging are healthy habits, which include diet, exercise, volunteer work, and connection with others. Mann said that Oasis promoted those things through their diverse programs for 28 years before that study was released.

For more information about San Diego Oasis and the programs offered, visit oasisnet.org/San-Diego-CA.

—Lauren Smith is a legislative intern for Senator Joel Anderson and a senior at San Diego State University studying Recreation Administration and Sustainable Tourism Management.