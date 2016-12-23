mail

Dealing with dispensaries

School Ridge Lane takes back the night

New El Cajon Animal Shelter will serve La Mesa

World-class pipe band makes its home at Helix High School

'Everyone gets a bike'

Guest Editorial: How much will your Medicare cost in 2017?

Posted: December 23rd, 2016

By Cate Kortzeborn

Not long ago, I had dinner with a group of friends from college. One of the big topics of conversation was Medicare, for which we’ll all be eligible in the next several years. (Farewell, callow youth!) And one of the biggest questions about Medicare was, “How much is it going to cost me?”

Like private health insurance, Medicare has premiums, deductibles, and co-pays. These costs can — and often do — change from year to year. What you actually pay depends on your work history, income, and inflation.

Only about 1 percent of people with Medicare pay a monthly premium for Medicare Part A, which covers inpatient hospitalization, skilled nursing care, and some home health services. That’s because they paid Medicare paycheck deductions for 40 quarters or longer during their working lives. Read More

Calendar — Dec. 23, 2016 – Jan. 26, 2017

Posted: December 23rd, 2016

Winter camps for kids
Through Friday, Jan. 6

La Mesa Community Services is offering five winter camps for children ages 5-12 during the winter break from school:

“Buckaroo Time for Young Farmers” is for kids ages 5-12 who love animals. There are two sessions to choose from; Dec. 22 and 23 or Dec. 27 and 28. Both run 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Read More

News and notes from your County Supervisor – Dec. 23, 2016

Posted: December 23rd, 2016

By Dianne Jacob

Backcountry beauty: It was great to recently join horse riders, hikers and others who enjoy our great outdoors to formally dedicate a new 2.2-mile trail along San Vicente Road near Ramona. Read More