Only about 1 percent of people with Medicare pay a monthly premium for Medicare Part A, which covers inpatient hospitalization, skilled nursing care, and some home health services. That's because they paid Medicare paycheck deductions for 40 quarters or longer during their working lives.

Like private health insurance, Medicare has premiums, deductibles, and co-pays. These costs can — and often do — change from year to year. What you actually pay depends on your work history, income, and inflation.

Not long ago, I had dinner with a group of friends from college. One of the big topics of conversation was Medicare, for which we’ll all be eligible in the next several years. (Farewell, callow youth!) And one of the biggest questions about Medicare was, “How much is it going to cost me?”

"Buckaroo Time for Young Farmers" is for kids ages 5-12 who love animals. There are two sessions to choose from; Dec. 22 and 23 or Dec. 27 and 28. Both run 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

La Mesa Community Services is offering five winter camps for children ages 5-12 during the winter break from school:

Backcountry beauty: It was great to recently join horse riders, hikers and others who enjoy our great outdoors to formally dedicate a new 2.2-mile trail along San Vicente Road near Ramona.

Local inventor leaves sand at the beach By Joyell Nevins La Mesa resident Marla Deck loves the beach. She is a Southern California girl through and through — but the sand that stays on her car and on her kids she could do without. She could also do without the harsh carcinogens found in many body products.

Read More

'The Real' meaning of Christmas Daytime talk show surprises La Mesa family with gifts By David Dixon A recent episode of the talk show, "The Real," featured a local La Mesa family. For readers who aren't familiar with BET's Daytime Emmy Award-nominated series, the program stars four female hosts.

Read More

Grossmont cross country teams live up to their history By Connie and Lynn Baer Grossmont has a rich athletic history. Cross Country is one of its more recent sports, with the first boys team appearing in 1951 and the first girls team in 1977.

Read More

Navajo Republican Women celebrate holidays, install new officers By Judy McCarty The celebration continued as Navajo Republican Women gathered at the home of NCRWF member Ginny Wisely for our annual holiday celebration and installation of officers for the new year. Gifts were also presented to the Military Outreach Ministries for military children.

News from Helix Charter High School – Dec. 23, 2016 By Jennifer Osborn Thank you, Helix supporters On Dec. 2, we hosted the 7th Annual Helix Supporters' Breakfast. More than 200 members of the Helix community attended and enjoyed breakfast, entertainment, and highlights of the school's success.

Read More

Conflicts of interest, civil rights issues examined at next meeting By Linda Armacost and Jeff Benesch Author, activist and law professor Marjorie Cohn will headline the Jan. 4 meeting of the La Mesa Foothills Democratic Club (LMFDC). Cohn will examine the inherent conflicts that arise when a president-elect doesn't disassociate from his business interests while in office.

Read More

Holiday Legislative Open House a bipartisan affair By Angeles Barrios Over 4,000 people attended California State Senator Joel Anderson's Holiday Legislative Open House on Dec. 7. The rich music performed by the East County Youth Symphony and the International Academy of Jazz welcomed the attendees who were quick to find themselves saying hello to their neighbors. This was an opportunity for Anderson's constituents to come and speak to Anderson and his staff about any concerns and legislative ideas they might have as well as receive a 2016 legislative update from the Senator.

What's Cooking with Julie: Hoppin' John By Julie White Hoppin' John is a classic Southern dish served on New Year's Day. The black-eyed peas are supposed to bring you good luck in the coming year.

Not antique books — books about antiques Heather Pisani-Kristl | La Mesa Reads If you'll permit me a little free-association: It's January, time for the Rose Bowl game and the celebrated Rose Parade. The Rose Bowl is also the site of Southern California's biggest flea market and antiques fair, taking place monthly for over 45 years.

Sharp Hospital goes off the grid By Rick Griffin Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa and the Grossmont Healthcare District (GHD) celebrated the completion of the hospital's taxpayer-funded Central Energy Plant (CEP) on Dec. 20.

Arts Calendar — Dec. 23, 2016 – Jan. 26, 2017 MUSIC NOTES Jazz piano master class

Sunday, Jan. 8 Accomplished jazz pianist and Steinway artist Lenore Raphael will present a master class in jazz piano techniques at 2 p.m. in Room 220, the recital hall at Grossmont College (8800 Grossmont College Drive, El Cajon).

Healthy tune-ups at Sheldon's By Frank Sabatini Jr. Don't let the name fool you. Sheldon's Service Station isn't in the business of oil changes and brake jobs. It hasn't been for at least 50 years. But the bones of the circa-1920 building remain largely intact, and they've given way to a charming café that serves breakfast and lunch daily.

Working on Pandora By David Dixon Stage manager and Helix High School alumnus, Kevin Katan, has been living an exciting and artistic life. He is currently involved with the touring Cirque du Soleil show set in the same universe as James Cameron's "Avatar," "Toruk: The First Flight." Ever since he was young, Katan focused on theater arts. At Helix, he participated in theater, show choir and Christian Youth Theatre.

Grossmont celebrates new construction, Homecoming, fall athletics By Connie and Lynn Baer | Foothiller Footsteps Grossmont High School (GHS) has much to be thankful for this month. First, we appreciate our community, whose support of Propositions H and U enabled us to modernize and improve our historic campus.

Roy Zimmerman to headline Holiday Fest Musician, social satirist to entertain local Dems By Linda Armacost and Jeff Benesch They say that laughter is the best medicine, and so the La Mesa Foothills Democratic Club welcomes back singer/songwriter Roy Zimmerman to highlight our Dec. 7 Holiday Fest. Members remember Zimmerman's hilarious and biting satire from last year's party, and we should all be entertained anew given the last 12 months of political shenanigans.

A Christmas alternative By Joyell Nevins The holiday season is upon us. A time for materialism and superfluous shopping, a time for packages overflowing and debilitating cases of the "gimme's"… but what if there was an alternative? Many churches in the area are offering ways to give and groups to support without partaking in the mall mania.

Books to help you see other points of view By Jake Sexton | La Mesa Reads The unavoidable news of the moment is, of course, the results of the presidential election. While some people are thrilled by the outcome, others are frightened and uncertain about what the future holds. What I can say from us here at the library is that we are here for everyone. It doesn't matter your age, race, faith, employment status, gender, country of origin, sexual orientation or who you voted for. We will help everyone with respect — with the one caveat, that you treat each other with respect.

Arts Calendar – Nov. 25 – Dec. 22 Stage Cues ‘These Shining Lives’

Thursday, Dec. 1–Saturday, Dec. 3 and Thursday, Dec. 8–Saturday, Dec. 10 Grossmont College's Stagehouse Theatre (8800 Grossmont College Drive, El Cajon) presents this play, directed by Beth Duugan, about the true story of the women who formed a bond of kinship as they fought the Radium Dial Company

Guest editorial: Five tips for shopping for the Covered California health plan that best fits you By Covered California staff With Covered California's three-month open-enrollment period starting Nov. 1, it's a great time to shop for the best fit for your health coverage. During Covered California open enrollment, which runs through Jan. 31, consumers can choose among 11 name-brand health insurance plans that offer high-quality and affordable coverage.

Burgundy is the hot color for fall gardens By Gary Jones The color burgundy seems like it is everywhere when it comes to fall clothing this year. Similar to a trendy fashion design, plant lovers these days have been far ahead of fashion houses in incorporating this color trend.

SDCNN wins 7 Excellence in Journalism Awards By SDCNN Staff San Diego Community News Network (SDCNN) won a total of seven awards at San Diego Press Club's 43rd annual Excellence in Journalism Awards on Oct. 25 at the Joe & Vi Jacobs Center at Market Creek.