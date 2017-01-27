Featured
By Brittany Poler
Women’s rowing was little known when its oldest team in the United States was established in 1892. This rowing team is called ZLAC, and was founded by three sisters and a friend who used the initials of their first names to form the acronym.
The team is currently located in Pacific Beach. The women’s junior and master rowers compete in regional, national, and international regattas year round. Read More
By Genevieve A. Suzuki | Gen-X in a Millennial World
If you had told me two years ago I would have been on a flight to Washington D.C. on Jan. 19, 2017 to participate in a civil rights march, I would have thought you had the wrong person.
I am the stereotypical Generation X’er. I generally prefer to watch things develop from the comfort of my couch. Read More
By Anne Krueger
Cuyamaca College has secured a grant of nearly $260,000 to bolster its new viticulture apprenticeship program and cover the cost of a planned 2-acre vineyard on the Rancho San Diego campus. Read More
By James Newland
It is with great sadness we announce Gordon Jones, president of the La Mesa Historical Society (LMHS) from 2002–2010, died on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 15 at his home in La Mesa Village. He was 78. Read More
By Judy McCarty
Summer Stephan is a Chief Deputy District Attorney in San Diego County and the recipient of several awards for her prosecutorial work. She will be the keynote speaker for our Tuesday, Feb. 14 meeting of the Navajo Canyon Republican Women Federated (NCRWF) at The Brigantine in La Mesa. Read More
By Jake Sexton | La Mesa Reads
The recent success of the movie “Hidden Figures” is a wonderful companion to this year’s African-American history month.
The movie (and the book that inspired it) showcases amazing, yet underreported, achievements by African-Americans who deserve recognition and admiration. So let’s look at some books that continue this work. Read More
By Jennifer Osborn | Helix Highlights
Class project leads to change
Thanks to the efforts of students in Helix’s business class, the city of La Mesa is looking into creating a crosswalk at the intersection of Lowell Street and Highlander Way. Business instructor Giff Asimos asked his entrepreneur students to find an issue in the community that affects them, and propose a solution. Read More
By Julie White | Cooking with Julie
My mom, Dorothy (also known as Dee Dee), is turning 90 years young this month. I am dedicating this month’s recipe to her since she loves to enjoy it with roasted leg of lamb, roasted chicken or beef. It is an English tradition to serve Aspic with rich, roasted meats. Somehow it cuts through their richness. I remember growing up with my grandmother Louise serving this at our holiday meals. Read More
By Connie and Lynn Baer | Foothiller Footsteps
For 96 years, Grossmont High School (GHS) has offered its students a rigorous academic curriculum. This year, Foothillers have an opportunity to explore the world of engineering.
The Project Lead the Way (PLTW) Engineering pathway joined the five other career pathways available to Grossmont’s students: Education; Transportation; Arts, Media, and Entertainment; Information Communication Technology; and Health (Sports Medicine). Read More
By Linda Armacost and Jeff Benesch | La Mesa Foothills Democratic Club
On Wednesday, Feb. 1, just 10 days into the President Trump era, local Democrats will hear an all-star forum discuss the steps we need to take to resist the attack on our climate goals, our clean air and water, and our ongoing transformation to renewable energy sources. Read More
By Dianne Jacob | Dianne’s Corner
Insurance break: Some rural landowners became eligible for lower property insurance rates starting Jan. 1, thanks to improved fire protection ratings. Read More
Power plant numbers need clarification
Re: “Sharp Hospital goes off the grid” [Volume 6, Issue 12 or bit.ly/2i64xC1]
I read your article on the new power plant at Grossmont Hospital. It doesn’t make sense to me but I don’t have the figures. Read More
By Dr. Julie Ellner
A new FDA-approved procedure is now being offered in San Diego for weight-loss.
The gastric “belly” balloon is a non-surgical, outpatient procedure that has been shown to be up to three times more effective for weight loss than those who do diet and exercise alone. It is a non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical means of creating a profound sense of fullness. Read More
By Joyell Nevins
La Mesa resident Marla Deck loves the beach. She is a Southern California girl through and through — but the sand that stays on her car and on her kids she could do without. She could also do without the harsh carcinogens found in many body products.
Read More
Daytime talk show surprises La Mesa family with gifts
By David Dixon
A recent episode of the talk show, “The Real,” featured a local La Mesa family. For readers who aren’t familiar with BET’s Daytime Emmy Award-nominated series, the program stars four female hosts.
Read More
By Connie and Lynn Baer
Grossmont has a rich athletic history. Cross Country is one of its more recent sports, with the first boys team appearing in 1951 and the first girls team in 1977.
Read More
By Judy McCarty
The celebration continued as Navajo Republican Women gathered at the home of NCRWF member Ginny Wisely for our annual holiday celebration and installation of officers for the new year. Gifts were also presented to the Military Outreach Ministries for military children. Read More
By Jennifer Osborn
Thank you, Helix supporters
On Dec. 2, we hosted the 7th Annual Helix Supporters’ Breakfast. More than 200 members of the Helix community attended and enjoyed breakfast, entertainment, and highlights of the school’s success.
Read More
By Linda Armacost and Jeff Benesch
Author, activist and law professor Marjorie Cohn will headline the Jan. 4 meeting of the La Mesa Foothills Democratic Club (LMFDC). Cohn will examine the inherent conflicts that arise when a president-elect doesn’t disassociate from his business interests while in office.
Read More
By Angeles Barrios
Over 4,000 people attended California State Senator Joel Anderson’s Holiday Legislative Open House on Dec. 7. The rich music performed by the East County Youth Symphony and the International Academy of Jazz welcomed the attendees who were quick to find themselves saying hello to their neighbors. This was an opportunity for Anderson’s constituents to come and speak to Anderson and his staff about any concerns and legislative ideas they might have as well as receive a 2016 legislative update from the Senator. Read More
By Julie White
Hoppin’ John is a classic Southern dish served on New Year’s Day. The black-eyed peas are supposed to bring you good luck in the coming year. Read More
Heather Pisani-Kristl | La Mesa Reads
If you’ll permit me a little free-association: It’s January, time for the Rose Bowl game and the celebrated Rose Parade. The Rose Bowl is also the site of Southern California’s biggest flea market and antiques fair, taking place monthly for over 45 years. Read More