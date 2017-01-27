It will feature live music from Joey Harris and the Mentals, and The Tighten Ups; silent auction items; and food and beverages from Hooleys and Continental Catering. For more information visit LaMesaArts.org and follow @LMArtsFoundation on social media. Read More

The La Mesa Arts Foundation will hold its second annual Party in the Stars fundraiser to benefit the La Mesa Arts Academy, formerly La Mesa Middle School. The event starts at 7 p.m. in the La Mesa Community Center, 4975 Memorial Drive.

At their annual holiday mixer and Urban Forestry Awards banquet in December, The San Diego Regional Urban Forests Council (SDRUFC) recognized the city of La Mesa's Downtown Streetscape Project.

Highly accomplished organist Bruce Stevens will perform in concert at Central Congregational Church from 4–6 p.m. at 8360 Lemon Ave.

Rowing club receives recognition By Brittany Poler Women's rowing was little known when its oldest team in the United States was established in 1892. This rowing team is called ZLAC, and was founded by three sisters and a friend who used the initials of their first names to form the acronym. The team is currently located in Pacific Beach. The women's junior and master rowers compete in regional, national, and international regattas year round.

Gen-X in a Millennial World: A cause worth getting off the couch for By Genevieve A. Suzuki | Gen-X in a Millennial World If you had told me two years ago I would have been on a flight to Washington D.C. on Jan. 19, 2017 to participate in a civil rights march, I would have thought you had the wrong person. I am the stereotypical Generation X'er. I generally prefer to watch things develop from the comfort of my couch.

Vineyard and viticulture classes at Cuyamaca By Anne Krueger Cuyamaca College has secured a grant of nearly $260,000 to bolster its new viticulture apprenticeship program and cover the cost of a planned 2-acre vineyard on the Rancho San Diego campus.

In loving memory of Gordon Jones By James Newland It is with great sadness we announce Gordon Jones, president of the La Mesa Historical Society (LMHS) from 2002–2010, died on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 15 at his home in La Mesa Village. He was 78.

NCRWF to hear concerns about new marijuana laws By Judy McCarty Summer Stephan is a Chief Deputy District Attorney in San Diego County and the recipient of several awards for her prosecutorial work. She will be the keynote speaker for our Tuesday, Feb. 14 meeting of the Navajo Canyon Republican Women Federated (NCRWF) at The Brigantine in La Mesa.

African-American achievements celebrated in books By Jake Sexton | La Mesa Reads The recent success of the movie "Hidden Figures" is a wonderful companion to this year's African-American history month. The movie (and the book that inspired it) showcases amazing, yet underreported, achievements by African-Americans who deserve recognition and admiration. So let's look at some books that continue this work.

News from Helix Charter High School – Jan. 27, 2017 By Jennifer Osborn | Helix Highlights Class project leads to change Thanks to the efforts of students in Helix's business class, the city of La Mesa is looking into creating a crosswalk at the intersection of Lowell Street and Highlander Way. Business instructor Giff Asimos asked his entrepreneur students to find an issue in the community that affects them, and propose a solution.

What's Cooking with Julie: Tomato Aspic By Julie White | Cooking with Julie My mom, Dorothy (also known as Dee Dee), is turning 90 years young this month. I am dedicating this month's recipe to her since she loves to enjoy it with roasted leg of lamb, roasted chicken or beef. It is an English tradition to serve Aspic with rich, roasted meats. Somehow it cuts through their richness. I remember growing up with my grandmother Louise serving this at our holiday meals.

Foothiller Footsteps: A new pathway to engineering success By Connie and Lynn Baer | Foothiller Footsteps For 96 years, Grossmont High School (GHS) has offered its students a rigorous academic curriculum. This year, Foothillers have an opportunity to explore the world of engineering. The Project Lead the Way (PLTW) Engineering pathway joined the five other career pathways available to Grossmont's students: Education; Transportation; Arts, Media, and Entertainment; Information Communication Technology; and Health (Sports Medicine).

La Mesa Foothills Democratic Club: Environmental heroes headline February meeting By Linda Armacost and Jeff Benesch | La Mesa Foothills Democratic Club On Wednesday, Feb. 1, just 10 days into the President Trump era, local Democrats will hear an all-star forum discuss the steps we need to take to resist the attack on our climate goals, our clean air and water, and our ongoing transformation to renewable energy sources.

Letters to the editor – Jan. 27, 2017 Power plant numbers need clarification Re: "Sharp Hospital goes off the grid" [Volume 6, Issue 12 or bit.ly/2i64xC1] I read your article on the new power plant at Grossmont Hospital. It doesn't make sense to me but I don't have the figures.

Weight-loss belly balloon: Is it right for you? By Dr. Julie Ellner A new FDA-approved procedure is now being offered in San Diego for weight-loss. The gastric "belly" balloon is a non-surgical, outpatient procedure that has been shown to be up to three times more effective for weight loss than those who do diet and exercise alone. It is a non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical means of creating a profound sense of fullness.

Local inventor leaves sand at the beach By Joyell Nevins La Mesa resident Marla Deck loves the beach. She is a Southern California girl through and through — but the sand that stays on her car and on her kids she could do without. She could also do without the harsh carcinogens found in many body products.

Read More

'The Real' meaning of Christmas Daytime talk show surprises La Mesa family with gifts By David Dixon A recent episode of the talk show, "The Real," featured a local La Mesa family. For readers who aren't familiar with BET's Daytime Emmy Award-nominated series, the program stars four female hosts.

Read More

Grossmont cross country teams live up to their history By Connie and Lynn Baer Grossmont has a rich athletic history. Cross Country is one of its more recent sports, with the first boys team appearing in 1951 and the first girls team in 1977.

Read More

Navajo Republican Women celebrate holidays, install new officers By Judy McCarty The celebration continued as Navajo Republican Women gathered at the home of NCRWF member Ginny Wisely for our annual holiday celebration and installation of officers for the new year. Gifts were also presented to the Military Outreach Ministries for military children.

News from Helix Charter High School – Dec. 23, 2016 By Jennifer Osborn Thank you, Helix supporters On Dec. 2, we hosted the 7th Annual Helix Supporters' Breakfast. More than 200 members of the Helix community attended and enjoyed breakfast, entertainment, and highlights of the school's success.

Read More

Conflicts of interest, civil rights issues examined at next meeting By Linda Armacost and Jeff Benesch Author, activist and law professor Marjorie Cohn will headline the Jan. 4 meeting of the La Mesa Foothills Democratic Club (LMFDC). Cohn will examine the inherent conflicts that arise when a president-elect doesn't disassociate from his business interests while in office.

Read More

Holiday Legislative Open House a bipartisan affair By Angeles Barrios Over 4,000 people attended California State Senator Joel Anderson's Holiday Legislative Open House on Dec. 7. The rich music performed by the East County Youth Symphony and the International Academy of Jazz welcomed the attendees who were quick to find themselves saying hello to their neighbors. This was an opportunity for Anderson's constituents to come and speak to Anderson and his staff about any concerns and legislative ideas they might have as well as receive a 2016 legislative update from the Senator.

What's Cooking with Julie: Hoppin' John By Julie White Hoppin' John is a classic Southern dish served on New Year's Day. The black-eyed peas are supposed to bring you good luck in the coming year.