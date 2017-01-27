mail

An OASIS at Grossmont Mall

By Sara Appel-Lennon… [more]

A neighborly neighborhood revitalized

By Jay Steiger… [more]

Couple aims to revive La Mesa’s artistic heritage

By Kit-Bacon Gressitt… [more]

Farmer’s Fix: Healthy eating made easy

By Margie M. Palmer… [more]

Raunchy British romp comes to La Mesa

By David Dixon… [more]

Calendar: Jan. 27, 2017 – Feb. 23, 2017

Second annual Party in the Stars fundraiser

Saturday, Jan. 28

The La Mesa Arts Foundation will hold its second annual Party in the Stars fundraiser to benefit the La Mesa Arts Academy, formerly La Mesa Middle School. The event starts at 7 p.m. in the La Mesa Community Center, 4975 Memorial Drive.

It will feature live music from Joey Harris and the Mentals, and The Tighten Ups; silent auction items; and food and beverages from Hooleys and Continental Catering. For more information visit LaMesaArts.org and follow @LMArtsFoundation on social media. Read More

La Mesa News Briefs – Jan. 27, 2017

Streetscape project wins award

At their annual holiday mixer and Urban Forestry Awards banquet in December, The San Diego Regional Urban Forests Council (SDRUFC) recognized the city of La Mesa’s Downtown Streetscape Project. Read More

Arts Calendar: Jan. 27, 2017 – Feb. 23, 2017

Organ concert with Bruce Stevens

Sunday, Jan. 29

Highly accomplished organist Bruce Stevens will perform in concert at Central Congregational Church from 4–6 p.m. at 8360 Lemon Ave. Read More